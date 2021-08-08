USA wins women's 4x400m relay gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:53, August 08, 2021

Allyson Felix and Dalilah Muhammad (L) of the United States compete during the Women's 4x400m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Jia Yuchen)

TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Team USA won the women's 4x400m relay gold with a big margin at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday.

The US quartet, featuring 400m hurdles gold and silver medalists Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad, 400m bronze winner Allyson Felix and 800m champion Athing Mu, finished the race in 3 minutes 16.85 seconds, well ahead of Poland who won silver with a national record of 3:20.53 and Jamaica in 3:21.24.

The victory also gives Felix her 11th Olympic medal and the seventh gold.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)