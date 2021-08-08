Home>>
USA wins men's 4X400m relay gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 10:23, August 08, 2021
Team members of the United States (C), the Netherlands (L) and Italy react during the awarding ceremony of the Men's 4x400m Relay at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)
TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Team USA won the men's 4X400m relay title in two minutes 55.70 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
The Netherlands came second with a new national record of 2:57.18, Botswana took bronze with 2:57.27.
Photos
