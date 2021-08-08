British cyclist Kenny wins men's keirin at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 13:13, August 08, 2021

TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- British cyclist Jason Kenny won the men's keirin at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday.

Kenny dominated the field and made a decisive move in the last lap to take the gold, beating Mohd Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia to the second place.

Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands had to settle for bronze.

