Home>>
British cyclist Kenny wins men's keirin at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 13:13, August 08, 2021
TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- British cyclist Jason Kenny won the men's keirin at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Sunday.
Kenny dominated the field and made a decisive move in the last lap to take the gold, beating Mohd Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia to the second place.
Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands had to settle for bronze.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- ROC wins team gold in artistic swimming at Tokyo Olympics
- USA wins men's 4X400m relay gold at Tokyo Olympics
- Su Bingtian named China's flag bearer at Tokyo Games closing ceremony
- Young Syrian Olympian hopes to learn from Chinese table tennis players
- Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge wins men's marathon gold medal at Tokyo Olympics
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.