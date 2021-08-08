Home>>
Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge wins men's marathon gold medal at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 10:09, August 08, 2021
Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya celebrates after the men's marathon final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Sapporo, Japan, Aug. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
TOKYO, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the men's marathon gold medal in a time of 2:08:38 at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday.
Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands took the silver medal while Abdi Bashir from Belgium completed the podium. Enditem
