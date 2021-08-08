Turkish boxer Surmeneli wins women's welter gold at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 14:08, August 08, 2021

Silver medalist Gu Hong (L) of China greets Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey during the awarding ceremony for the women's welter (64-69kg) competition of boxing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey beat Gu Hong of China to win the women's welter gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday.

Gu won four 10-9 favorable scores from four of the five judges in the first round, but Surmeneli mobilized herself to a big second round before claiming a split 3-0 victory.

"It was my dream of 13 years. I think about it day and night all the time," said Surmeneli.

Gu said it was regretful that she did not get the gold medal but she congratulated all the medalists.

"We all worked super hard for this," said Gu.

Lovlina Borgohain of India and Oshae Jones of the United States shared the bronze medals.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)