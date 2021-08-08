Home>>
France claims men's handball gold at Tokyo Olympics
(Xinhua) 13:48, August 08, 2021
France's Ludovic Fabregas (front) competes during the men's handball final between France and Denmark at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)
TOKYO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- France edged Denmark 25-23 in the final to pocket men's handball gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Saturday.
France won a record third gold medal in men's handball, and became the first NOC to win five medals in this event.
It was a nerve-wracking duel between the two European sides before France emerged the winner.
Earlier in the day, Spain upset Egypt 33-31 in the bronze medal match.
