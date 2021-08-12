MBT fires main gun in live-fire operation

China Military Online) 10:36, August 12, 2021

A main battle tank attached to a tank detachment with a PLA Army regiment fires its main gun at a simulated target during a recent live-fire training exercise in Gobi desert. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jinguang)

