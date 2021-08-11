Frigate Yantai fires jamming bombs in Yellow Sea

China Military Online) 10:23, August 11, 2021

The guided-missile frigate Yantai (Hull 538) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command fires its main gun at mock sea targets during a maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the Yellow Sea in late July. The training exercise focused on subjects including striking maritime and aerial targets, joint search and rescue, anti-submarine operation, warship and airplane cooperative training. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Jiangfan)

