Danxia landform in Shaanxi
(Xinhua) 15:33, August 06, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2021 shows the Danxia landform, a landscape characterized by reddish sandstone features, in sunrise in Longzhou Town of Jingbian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)
Photos
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.