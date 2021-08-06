Danxia landform in Shaanxi

Xinhua) 15:33, August 06, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 6, 2021 shows the Danxia landform, a landscape characterized by reddish sandstone features, in sunrise in Longzhou Town of Jingbian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

