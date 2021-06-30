Construction starts on new railway in northwest China

Xinhua) 12:56, June 30, 2021

A worker maintains a tunnel boring machine in a tunnel below ground of the Qinling Mountains in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Feb. 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

XI'AN, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Construction of a railway from Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, to the province's Ankang City kicked off Tuesday, according to local railway authorities.

The 171-km railway, with a designated speed of 350 km per hour, is expected to be completed in five years, and it will consist of six stations, according to the construction company.

Four rail tunnels, each running over 10 km, will be constructed through the Qinling Mountains along the new railway, and ecological protection will be taken into consideration during the construction works in the area.

The railway will help promote economic and social development in the region and further boost the poverty alleviation efforts, said Zhang Ruitao, chief designer of the railway.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)