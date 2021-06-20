Languages

Sunday, June 20, 2021

Scenery of Mount Huashan in China's Shaanxi

(Xinhua) 13:30, June 20, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 19, 2021 shows the scenery of Mount Huashan in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)


