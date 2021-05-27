Railway staff members ensure safe operation of high-speed railway lines

Xinhua) 14:58, May 27, 2021

A railway staff member overhauls the catenary equipment of Karamay-Tacheng Railway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2021. Random light objects such as broken kites, floating balloons, and drifting plastic films pose significant threats to the safe operation of high-speed railway lines, affecting the order of the railway network or causing irreversible damage to the overhead contact system equipment at worst. The duty of a group of railway staff members is to regularly patrol the routes to clean off these objects from the railway grid in time. (Photo by Duan Yanan/Xinhua)

