Workers place steel girders of bridge over existing railway in Lanzhou
(Xinhua) 15:52, May 14, 2021
Workers of the Road and Bridge Engineering Co., Ltd. of the China Railway Seventh Group operate at a construction site to place steel girders of a bridge along the Zhongwei-Lanzhou passenger railway line in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, on early morning of May 14, 2021. Workers successfully placed steel girders of the bridge over an existing railway on Friday morning after two consecutive overnight sessions. The bridge is a key project to the 173-kilometer passenger railway line connecting Lanzhou and Zhongwei of neighboring Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, with a designed operation speed of 250 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
