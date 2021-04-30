China estimates 17 mln railway trips on May 1

Xinhua) 16:58, April 30, 2021

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's daily railway trips are expected to hit 17 million on May 1, the beginning of the upcoming five-day holiday, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Security on Friday.

It is estimated that the number of railway trips from April 29 to May 6 will reach 100 million, said the ministry.

Chinese railway police will strengthen efforts to eliminate potential risks, patrol major locations during peak hours more frequently and pay closer attention, and intensify crackdown on illegal activities on trains and in stations to ensure passenger safety, the ministry added.

