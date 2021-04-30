Home>>
China estimates 17 mln railway trips on May 1
(Xinhua) 16:58, April 30, 2021
BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's daily railway trips are expected to hit 17 million on May 1, the beginning of the upcoming five-day holiday, according to data released by the Ministry of Public Security on Friday.
It is estimated that the number of railway trips from April 29 to May 6 will reach 100 million, said the ministry.
Chinese railway police will strengthen efforts to eliminate potential risks, patrol major locations during peak hours more frequently and pay closer attention, and intensify crackdown on illegal activities on trains and in stations to ensure passenger safety, the ministry added.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's railways see surging passenger trips during Tomb-sweeping Day holiday
- China expects nearly 50 mln railway trips during upcoming holiday travel rush
- China Railway gives seniors over 60 years old priority services
- China to keep large-scale railway construction in next five years: NPC deputy
- China to accelerate suburban railway construction, build more one-hour commuting circles
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.