Home>>
Scenery of Yellow River section in Lanzhou
(Xinhua) 15:33, May 10, 2021
Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2021 shows a section of the Yellow River in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. The Yellow River, China's second-longest waterway, is dubbed a "mother river" in the country. The river flows through nine provincial-level regions, supplying water to 12 percent of China's population. With the mainstream of the river running through, Lanzhou has a profound bond with the river. Around 35 years ago, a sculptor named He E designed a statue to express her deep love to the mother river. The statue, named as "Yellow River -- the Mother," is her masterpiece and becomes a local resort along the riverside. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's top legislator highlights new legislation to protect Yellow River
- China enhances efforts to improve ecology of Yangtze River and Yellow River
- View of Ningxia section of Yellow River
- American teacher in NW China’s Lanzhou hopes to always stay in China
- Yellow River Delta becomes paradise for wild birds
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.