Scenery of Yellow River section in Lanzhou

Xinhua) 15:33, May 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on May 8, 2021 shows a section of the Yellow River in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province. The Yellow River, China's second-longest waterway, is dubbed a "mother river" in the country. The river flows through nine provincial-level regions, supplying water to 12 percent of China's population. With the mainstream of the river running through, Lanzhou has a profound bond with the river. Around 35 years ago, a sculptor named He E designed a statue to express her deep love to the mother river. The statue, named as "Yellow River -- the Mother," is her masterpiece and becomes a local resort along the riverside. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)