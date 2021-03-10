Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Mar 10, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

View of Ningxia section of Yellow River

(Xinhua)    09:07, March 10, 2021

Aerial photo taken on March 4, 2021 shows a view of the Shapotou water control project in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia section of the Yellow River runs 397 kilometers. During the past years, Ningxia has been promoting the ecological development. Currently, over 500,000 mu (about 33,333 hectares) wetland has been recovered in Ningxia, with the total wetland area covering 3.1 million mu (about 206,667 hectares). The local forest coverage rate has increased from 11.4 percent in 2010 to 15.2 percent in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】【20】【21】【22】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York