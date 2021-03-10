View of Ningxia section of Yellow River

Aerial photo taken on March 4, 2021 shows a view of the Shapotou water control project in Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The Ningxia section of the Yellow River runs 397 kilometers. During the past years, Ningxia has been promoting the ecological development. Currently, over 500,000 mu (about 33,333 hectares) wetland has been recovered in Ningxia, with the total wetland area covering 3.1 million mu (about 206,667 hectares). The local forest coverage rate has increased from 11.4 percent in 2010 to 15.2 percent in 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)