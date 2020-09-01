Xi presides over meeting on Yellow River basin protection, disciplinary inspections

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday presided over a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The meeting reviewed a guideline on the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin, and a report on the fifth round of disciplinary inspections by the 19th CPC Central Committee.

The Yellow River is the "mother river" of the Chinese nation, and the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin should be regarded as a long-term project concerning the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, said an official statement issued after the meeting.

Coordinated management measures covering mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes, grasslands and deserts are needed to improve the ecological environment, optimize the allocation of water resources, and promote the high-quality development of the whole basin, according to the meeting.

Differentiated measures should be adopted to improve the ecological environment of the Yellow River basin and vigorously promote the economical use of its water resources, said the statement.

The country will also improve the disaster prevention and reduction system and build up capabilities to respond to various disasters.

Effective steps should be taken to promote the high-quality development of the Yellow River basin, build a modern industrial system with special advantages, optimize urban development structures, and promote rural vitalization, said the statement.

The meeting also underlined preserving and promoting the Yellow River culture.

Provincial-level regions along the Yellow River and relevant departments should strengthen coordination and take main responsibilities to formulate and implement detailed plans to make significant progress during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).