France celebrates handover of summer Olympics to Paris 2024

Ecns.cn) 11:15, August 09, 2021

Patrouille de France flies over the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on August 8, 2021. Celebrations were held in Paris Sunday as part of the handover ceremony of Tokyo 2020 to Paris 2024, which were jointly held by the Paris 2024 Olympic Organization Committee and the Administration of Paris. (Photo: China News Service/ Li Yang)

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 in 2024.

