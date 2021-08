Giant panda gives birth to twins at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, France

Xinhua) 16:05, August 02, 2021

A staff member takes care of a newly born giant panda cub at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan, central France, Aug. 2, 2021. Huan Huan gave birth to twin cubs early Monday, announced the zoo. (Photo by Eric Baccega/Beauval Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)