Giant panda at French zoo to give birth in 10 days

Xinhua) 10:23, July 22, 2021

File photo taken on May 5, 2021 shows giant panda Huan Huan at the Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, France. Huan Huan, a giant panda at Beauval Zoo in central France, is pregnant and the birth of her cub is expected in about 10 days, announced the zoo. Huan Huan, which means "happy" in Chinese, and her male pal Yuan Zi, were both born in Chengdu, China, and arrived in France in 2012 when they were three years old. (Beauval Zoo/Handout via Xinhua)

