Migrating Asian elephants begin to head home safely in Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:06, August 09, 2021

The herd of 14 wild Asian elephants roaming around in southwest China’s Yunnan province is safely approaching back towards their original habitat, according to the headquarters in charge of monitoring their migration.

Photo shows the herd of wild Asian elephants crossing the Yuanjiang bridge over the Yuanjiang River in Yuanjiang county, Yuxi city, southwest China’s Yunnan province. (Photo courtesy of Yunnan Forest Fire Brigade)

Thanks to the guidance provided by artificially-constructed corridors, the herd crossed the Yuanjiang bridge spanning the Yuanjiang River near Yuxi city in the province’s Yuanjiang county at about 8 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The herd was further monitored while wandering in the forest near the county’s Honghe community on Aug. 9. All of the wild animals were in good condition and posed no threat to humans living in the area.

More efforts will be made to ensure the safety of the herd on their return, according to the headquarters.

Experts said the herd’s success in crossing the river bears great significance in the long run as it will facilitate greater exchanges and expand the species’ gene pool within its original habitat.

