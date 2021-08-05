Home>>
Yunnan launches vaccination drive for minors aged between 12 and 17
(Xinhua) 09:44, August 05, 2021
A child walks with his parent to a designated area for observation after getting inoculated against the COVID-19 at a vaccination site in a stadium in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Aug. 4, 2021. Yunnan launched its vaccination drive for minors aged between 12 and 17 recently. Before vaccination, a minor's legal guardian will be provided with all relevant information to ensure his or her child is informed, consenting and voluntarily vaccinated. The guardian should remain with their child during vaccination. The vaccination procedure includes two shots with an interval of 21 days. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
