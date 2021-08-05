Home>>
Medical workers, volunteers engaged in epidemic prevention, control amid summer heat in Henan
(Xinhua) 09:28, August 05, 2021
A volunteer reminds citizens of social distancing at a testing site in Jinshui District of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 2, 2021. Amid the summer heat, medical workers and volunteers have been engaged in epidemic prevention and control citywide to curb the lastest resurgence of the COVID-19 in Zhengzhou. (Xinhua/Li An)
Photos
