ASEAN calls for making COVID-19 vaccines global public goods

Xinhua) 08:44, August 05, 2021

The 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) is held on Aug. 2, 2021 via videoconference. (Photo courtesy of joint communique of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting)

"We called for enhanced collaboration and sharing of experience with ASEAN's partners in research, development, production, and distribution of vaccines, providing equitable access to medicines for COVID-19, making COVID-19 vaccines available and affordable to all as global public goods, as well as preparing for other future public health emergencies."

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- ASEAN foreign ministers on Wednesday called for making COVID-19 vaccines available and affordable to all as global public goods.

According to a joint communique released by the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, ASEAN foreign ministers noted the need to enhance vaccine production and distribution in the region.

"We called for enhanced collaboration and sharing of experience with ASEAN's partners in research, development, production, and distribution of vaccines, providing equitable access to medicines for COVID-19, making COVID-19 vaccines available and affordable to all as global public goods, as well as preparing for other future public health emergencies."

ASEAN foreign ministers said that they remained deeply concerned with the continued human cost and suffering as well as profound socio-economic impacts of COVID-19.

"We welcomed the progress made in implementing the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework and its Implementation Plan, which serves as a consolidated strategy for ASEAN to emerge more resilient and stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic," the joint communique said.

"We welcomed the continued contributions from ASEAN Member States and external partners to the COVID-19 ASEAN Response Fund which now has pledged contributions amounting to 20.8 million U.S. dollars," ASEAN foreign ministers added.

To realize vaccine security and self-reliance in ASEAN, the foreign ministers said that they looked forward to the implementation of the Regional Strategic and Action Plan on ASEAN Vaccine Security and Self-Reliance 2021-2025.

The 54th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting was held here in Brunei via videoconference on Monday.

According to the ASEAN schedule, the 29th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting, 22nd ASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan and South Korea) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, 11th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting, and 28th ASEAN Regional Forum will also be held here in Brunei via videoconference from Monday to Saturday.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)