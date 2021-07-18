China's Yunnan reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 09:47, July 18, 2021

KUNMING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 11 imported confirmed cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The local case was identified in the mass nucleic acid testing in Longchuan County under Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture that borders Myanmar.

All of the imported cases were from Myanmar between July 14 and July 16. They tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday while under quarantine.

The province also reported four imported asymptomatic cases.

All the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

By the end of Saturday, there were 206 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 69 locally transmitted cases. There were also 25 asymptomatic cases, including one locally transmitted.

Yunnan has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Sheng Chuyi)