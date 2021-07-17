China's Yunnan reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:24, July 17, 2021

A medical worker collects a swab sample for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

KUNMING, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 11 imported confirmed cases on Friday, the provincial health commission said Saturday.

The two local cases, respectively discovered in the city of Ruili and Longchuan County under Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture that borders Myanmar, were both identified in the mass nucleic acid testings.

All of the imported cases were from Myanmar between July 7 and July 15. They tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday while under quarantine.

The province also reported one imported asymptomatic case, who lived in Sri Lanka and took a flight to Yunnan on July 6.

All the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

By the end of Friday, there were 194 confirmed cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 68 locally transmitted cases. There were also 21 asymptomatic cases, including one locally transmitted.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since July 4.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)