Chinese mainland reports two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:30, July 08, 2021

Medical workers sort out swab samples for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, of which 15 were imported and two were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, two each in Fujian, Henan, and Guangdong, and one in Sichuan, according to the commission.

The two new locally transmitted cases were both reported in Yunnan.

Wednesday also saw two suspected cases newly reported in Shanghai. Both of them were imported.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday across the mainland, it added.

A total of 6,751 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 6,333 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 418 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,966 by Wednesday, including 447 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 86,883 patients had been discharged following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were four suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

Ten asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 470 asymptomatic cases, of whom 464 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,128 cases, including 715 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,643 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 11,277 had been discharged in Taiwan.

