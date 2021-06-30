Chinese mainland reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua) 10:13, June 30, 2021

Residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported nine imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Among the imported cases, two each were reported in Fujian, Hubei and Yunnan and one each in Hunan, Guangdong and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, said the commission.

A total of 6,588 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 6,195 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 393 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,780 by Tuesday, including 455 patients still receiving treatment, 11 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,689 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of nine asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 481 asymptomatic cases, of whom 469 were imported, under medical observation by Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,921 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 211 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 54 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 14,748 cases, including 643 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,628 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 10,086 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Hongyu)