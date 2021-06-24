Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 13:40, June 24, 2021

Residents receive COVID-19 vaccine in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, June 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 16 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Among the imported cases, eight were reported in Guangdong, three each in Sichuan and Yunnan, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday.

A total of 6,477 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 6,096 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 381 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,669 by Wednesday, including 492 patients still receiving treatment, 15 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,541 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were 463 asymptomatic cases, including 443 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,898 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 53 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 14,260 cases, including 599 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,619 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 9,041 had been discharged in Taiwan.

