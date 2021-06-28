Home>>
Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:25, June 28, 2021
HONG KONG, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.
Of the new cases, one was locally transmitted and five were imported from overseas, taking the total tally in the global financial hub to 11,917.
The CHP also said there were 34 new cases over the past two weeks ending Saturday, including one local case.
Hong Kong is pushing forward its vaccination program that started in late February.
More than 2.12 million residents have taken at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 31.2 percent of eligible groups, with nearly 1.39 million people fully vaccinated.
