Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:00, June 29, 2021

A property management employee in protective suit disinfects a resident who just finished COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in the subdistrict of Baihedong in Liwan District of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, June 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 18 imported COVID-19 cases and no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Among the imported cases, four were reported in Yunnan, three each in Fujian and Guangdong, two each in Anhui, Sichuan and Shaanxi, and one each in Shanghai and Zhejiang.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

