India's COVID-19 tally crosses 30 million

Xinhua) 14:21, June 23, 2021

NEW DELHI, June 23 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 30 million-mark and the death toll crossed 390,000 on Wednesday, said the federal health ministry.

While the tally rose to 30,028,709, the aggregate death toll reached 390,660.

As many as 50,848 new cases and 1,358 deaths were registered across the country during the past 24 hours.

Still there are 643,194 active cases, as there was a decrease of 19,327 cases since Tuesday morning.

A total of 28,994,855 people have been discharged after successful treatment from hospitals, out of whom 68,817 patients were discharged in the past 24 hours.

