Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:01, June 28, 2021

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Among the imported cases, five were reported in Guangdong, five in Yunnan, four in Sichuan, three in Fujian, two in Hunan and one each in Beijing and Shanghai.

Sunday also saw one suspected case newly reported in Shanghai. It is imported from outside the mainland.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday across the mainland, it added.

A total of 6,561 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,171 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 390 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,753 by Sunday, including 462 patients still receiving treatment, 12 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,655 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 22 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 481 asymptomatic cases, of whom 465 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,917 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 54 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 14,634 cases, including 632 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,625 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 9,650 had been discharged in Taiwan.

