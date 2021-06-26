China's Guangzhou to conduct new round of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing
GUANGZHOU, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, plans to complete another round of nucleic acid testing for COVID-19 before the end of June, local health authorities said Friday.
The move came after the city on Thursday resumed the outbound movement of traffic from the area where new COVID-19 cases were reported last month.
Guangzhou has reported 146 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and seven asymptomatic cases amid the recent resurgence in infections.
The city has reported no new locally-transmitted confirmed cases for six consecutive days since June 19. A total of 11.72 million people were sampled between June 20 and June 24 during the latest round of nucleic acid testing, and no positive results were reported.
