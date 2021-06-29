Home>>
Over 1.2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 15:20, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, as the country continues to ramp up its inoculation drive, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- Young businesspeople expect more interaction with the world
- Cambodia receives another batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
- Hong Kong reports 6 new COVID-19 cases
- Chinese vaccines effective against COVID-19 Delta variant: top epidemiologist
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.