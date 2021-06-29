Over 1.2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 15:20, June 29, 2021

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Monday, as the country continues to ramp up its inoculation drive, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

