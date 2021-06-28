Cambodia receives another batch of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Xinhua) 16:00, June 28, 2021

PHNOM PENH, June 28 (Xinhua) -- A new batch of COVID-19 vaccine Cambodia purchased from China's pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, on Monday, the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK) reported.

In its live broadcast on the vaccine's arrival at the Phnom Penh International Airport, TVK said Cambodia's acquisition of Sinovac vaccine was a testament to the close relations and cooperation between Cambodia and China.

"Vaccines are a key strategic solution that can save people's lives and ensure the overall recovery of economic and social activities," it said.

The Chinese Embassy in Cambodia confirmed the new arrival of the vaccine in a Facebook post, saying that the China-Cambodia joint COVID-19 fight has set a model for international cooperation.

The embassy said the new arrival truly reflected China's commitment to making its COVID-19 vaccines a global public good and expressed a strong belief that the Chinese vaccines will soon help Cambodia to achieve herd immunity.

The Southeast Asian nation has planned to vaccinate at least 10 million of its 16 million population by the end of this year.

The kingdom launched an inoculation drive on Feb 10, starting from Phnom Penh and Kandal province before expanding it to Preah Sihanouk, Koh Kong, Kampong Speu, Svay Rieng and Takeo provinces last week.

Some 6.83 million vaccines had been administered in the country as of June 27, with 3.95 million people receiving their first dose and 2.88 million having completed the two-dose inoculation, said health ministry's secretary of state and spokeswoman Or Vandine.

Cambodia's COVID-19 infections continued to rise on Monday as the country confirmed 883 new cases, bringing the national caseload to 48,532, the health ministry said in a statement.

The kingdom also reported 16 new fatalities, taking the overall death toll to 556 so far, the ministry said, adding that 607 patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 42,764.

