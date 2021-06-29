Home>>
Over 1.18 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 09:51, June 29, 2021
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- More than 1.18 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in China as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
