Hong Kong reports imported COVID-19 case

Xinhua) 16:11, July 05, 2021

HONG KONG, July 5 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 11,943.

The new imported case involved a male from Britain, according to the CHP.

The CHP also amended the classification of a case involving a female cleaner working in a quarantine hotel from a local case with unknown sources to epidemiologically linked with an imported case.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 26, and more than 3.96 million doses have been administered so far. Some 2.37 million people, or about 34.8 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, and more than 1.59 million people have been fully vaccinated.

