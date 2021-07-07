China's Yunnan reports 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:34, July 07, 2021

Medical workers sort out swab samples for nucleic acid testing in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

KUNMING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Yunnan Province reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and two locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said on Wednesday.

All new locally transmitted cases were reported in the city of Ruili, the commission said, adding that two of the new confirmed cases were previously known and asymptomatic, and the other 13 new confirmed cases as well as the two new asymptomatic cases were detected through the city's mass nucleic acid testing campaign.

The province also reported one imported asymptomatic case from Myanmar on Tuesday.

The city government of Ruili said at a Wednesday press conference that seven positive samples had been sequenced, showing the infections are highly homologous to the more contagious Delta variant that is spreading overseas.

Ruili, which lies along China's border with Myanmar, has been reporting new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since Sunday.

To curb the spread of the virus, the city on Monday imposed entry and exit restrictions, asking people to refrain from entering or leaving the city unless necessary. A mass nucleic acid testing campaign has been launched, with the government bearing all testing costs.

On Wednesday, Ruili closed off its city proper and asked all residents to undergo home quarantine.

Reporters in the city said work at the nucleic acid testing sites was orderly as residents received notices to show up at testing sites at different times to prevent overcrowding.

"The nucleic acid testing is much more efficient this time," said Li Rong, director of the health service center at the Mengmao residential complex.

"Residents are very cooperative, community organization is orderly and effective, and technology is helping a lot," said Li, noting that a mobile app allows residents to register for tests by scanning a QR code, and receive their results without showing up in person.

By the end of Tuesday, there were 90 confirmed COVID-19 cases in hospitals in Yunnan, including 21 locally transmitted cases and 69 imported cases. There were also 16 asymptomatic cases, with 14 of that number being imported cases.

