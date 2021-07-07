Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 42 imported cases, of which 25 were reported in Hubei, five in Guangdong, four in Shanghai, two each in Tianjin and Shaanxi, and one each in Jiangsu, Fujian, Henan and Sichuan.

Four new suspected cases were reported in Shanghai, all arriving from outside the mainland. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.

A total of 6,736 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 6,313 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 423 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 91,949, including 458 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,855 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday.

A total of 41 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, with two locally transmitted ones reported in Yunnan. There were a total of 471 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on Tuesday, of whom 463 were imported.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,944 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,088 cases, including 706 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,642 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 52 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 11,180 had been discharged in Taiwan.

