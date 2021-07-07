Chinese gov't, companies, organizations help Nepal fight COVID-19: Nepali agency

Xinhua) 08:55, July 07, 2021

KATHMANDU, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government and China-based companies and organizations have been aiding Nepal in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data released by Nepal's Department of Health Services.

Besides the Chinese government, nine China-based private companies and non-governmental organizations had contributed medical equipment and other supplies to Nepal, whose health system was burdened with high infections and deaths in May in particular after a second wave of the pandemic hit the country in early April.

A total of 61 foreign governments, Nepali and foreign companies and organizations had provided medical supplies to Nepal from April 14 to July 4, the department said.

The Chinese government supplied oxygen cylinders and concentrators, ventilators, masks and gowns, among others. As Nepal was facing an oxygen crisis in the face of a swelling number of patients, Chinese organizations had provided oxygen-related equipment, according to the Nepali department under the Ministry of Health and Population.

"The Chinese government and Chinese organizations were among the first to deliver medical goods to Nepal to fight the deadly second wave of the pandemic and getting help early in such a crisis was crucial to save many lives," said Upendra Dhungana, a senior official at the Nepali Ministry of Health and Population.

Nepal on Tuesday reported 1,718 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths, bringing the total infections and fatalities to 648,085 and 9,263 respectively.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)