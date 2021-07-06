Xi warns against politicization, stigmatization of COVID-19

Xinhua) 20:55, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, on Tuesday called on political parties worldwide to oppose the practice of politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic or attaching a geographical label to the virus.

Xi made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

"In the face of the ongoing COVID-19, we need to continue with a science-based response approach and advocate solidarity and cooperation so as to close the 'immunization gap'," Xi said.

In responding to terrorism and other common enemies of mankind, Xi highlighted the pursuit of security and stability through cooperation so as to tighten the security fences together.

He also called for joint efforts in building a green homeland and mitigating climate change which poses severe challenges to human existence and development.

