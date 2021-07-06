Motherland always strong backing of Taiwan compatriots: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:05, July 06, 2021

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The motherland has always provided Taiwan compatriots with strong support no matter where they are and what difficulties they encounter, and it is willing to do its best to provide them with assistance, particularly in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Tuesday.

With the assistance of the motherland, more than 1.7 million Chinese citizens overseas in over 160 countries, including thousands of Taiwan compatriots, have gotten vaccinated against COVID-19, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

"We have also offered anti-COVID-19 assistance to Taiwan compatriots overseas through various channels," Zhu said, adding that this has included providing safety advice and information on science-based responses, and COVID-19 prevention supplies.

"We will continue to uphold the people-centered development philosophy and the conviction that people across the Taiwan Strait are of the same family, and protect the lives and health of overseas Taiwan compatriots and do our best to help them fight COVID-19," said Zhu.

