Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:39, July 06, 2021

Medical workers sort out swab samples for nucleic acid test in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, on July 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

BEIJING, July 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 20 imported cases, of which eight were reported in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three each in Guangdong and Chongqing, and one each in Liaoning and Fujian.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Monday, said the commission.

A total of 6,694 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 6,298 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 396 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 91,892, including 418 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,838 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Monday.

A total of 25 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, with two locally transmitted ones reported in Yunnan. There were a total of 446 asymptomatic cases under medical observation on Monday, of whom 438 were imported.

By the end of Monday, 11,943 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,061 cases, including 689 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,638 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 11,008 had been discharged in Taiwan.

