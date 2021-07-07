Denmark's Olympic team ready for Tokyo as almost all vaccinated against COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:30, July 07, 2021

COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Almost all of Denmark's Olympic team have been vaccinated before the start of the Tokyo Olympics in little over two weeks, according to the Chef de Mission at the Danish Sports Confederation (DIF) Soren Simonsen on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the DIF officially announced it was enlarging the Danish Olympic team to 111 athletes with the selection of a further two swimmers to compete in Tokyo as six of the team are in reserve.

"It is very, very close to 100 percent. It is still allowed to compete in the Olympics without being vaccinated. But, the vast majority are super happy with the opportunity and have been vaccinated," Simonsen told Danish news agency of Ritzau.

The process has been hastened by the donation of a substantial number of vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in early May.

In turn, the IOC offered Danish athletes the opportunity to jump the Danish health system queue and secure a vaccine before their allotted time.

The DIF has set the official medal tally for Denmark during this summer's Olympic Games, between eight and ten medals.

At the Olympics in Brazil's Rio in 2016, Denmark took home 15 medals.

