A rare scene! Two female elephants fight, and a male tries to mediate

People's Daily Online) 10:15, July 14, 2021

On July 6, local authorities at Xinping county in Yuxi city, southwest China's Yunnan Province caught rare footage of two female Asian elephants of the northward-wandering herd fighting, while a male one showed up to mediate.

During the course of the scuffle, the two females bit each other’s trunks, tugged at each other’s tails and one even gave the other a direct kick. Experts explained that it's common for male elephants to fight but rare for females to do so.

These two female elephants may have been trying to establish their authority among the herd by acting in this way.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)