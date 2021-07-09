China's Ruili closes city proper amid COVID-19 resurgence

Xinhua) 10:16, July 09, 2021

A grid-based community worker delivers daily necessities to a household under closed-off management in Ruili City of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 8, 2021. Ruili City on Wednesday closed off its city proper and asked all residents to undergo home quarantine. The city, hit by a recent COVID-19 resurgence, said that schools will suspend classes, restaurants will only be able to offer takeout services, and all establishments will be closed with the exception of some markets, hospitals and pharmacies. The government will ensure necessities are supplied to the doorsteps of residents, according to the city's headquarters for COVID-19 prevention and control. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

