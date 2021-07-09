Home>>
22 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials in China: health official
(Xinhua) 09:14, July 09, 2021
Staff members work at the packing line of the Sinopharm vaccines in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2021. (Xinhua)
BEIJING, July 8 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved to enter clinical trials in China, a health official said Thursday.
To date, four COVID-19 vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country, said Yuan Lin, an official with the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), at a press conference in Beijing.
By the end of June, the NMPA had granted emergency approval for clinical trials to 25 drugs intended for the treatment of COVID-19 and its indications, Yuan added.
