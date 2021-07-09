Home>>
Japan declares fourth state of emergency for Tokyo
(Xinhua) 09:42, July 09, 2021
TOKYO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese government Thursday decided to impose a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, which will be in effect on July 12 and end on Aug. 22.
