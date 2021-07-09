Languages

Archive

Friday, July 09, 2021

Home>>

Japan declares fourth state of emergency for Tokyo

(Xinhua) 09:42, July 09, 2021

TOKYO, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese government Thursday decided to impose a fourth COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, which will be in effect on July 12 and end on Aug. 22.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories