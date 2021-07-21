Maintenance workers examine bullet train in Kunming, Yunnan

Xinhua) 10:08, July 21, 2021

Maintenance workers check a bullet train in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 20, 2021. In the ongoing summer holiday travel season, China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has carried out train maintenance work on a daily basis to ensure safety. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)