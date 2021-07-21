Home>>
Maintenance workers examine bullet train in Kunming, Yunnan
(Xinhua) 10:08, July 21, 2021
Maintenance workers check a bullet train in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 20, 2021. In the ongoing summer holiday travel season, China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has carried out train maintenance work on a daily basis to ensure safety. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- “Frogman” counterterrorist team makes debut in SW China's Yunnan
- China's Yunnan reports 1 new locally transmitted COVID-19 case
- China's Yunnan reports 2 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
- A rare scene! Two female elephants fight, and a male tries to mediate
- China's Ruili closes city proper amid COVID-19 resurgence
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.